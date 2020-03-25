Cahaba Medical Care holding coronavirus testing in Bessemer Thursday

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Between 1 and 5 p.m. Thursday, Cahaba Medical Care will be conducting a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at the Bessemer Civic Center.
According to a message on the CMC website, testing resources are scarce and will be limited to those with the following:
- -Symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath
- -Employer mandate
- -Significant exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19
Those interested in taking part in testing must pre-register at the link below in order to be tested. Once the pre-registration process is completed, a time slot will be assigned to come for the test. Those seeking testing may arrive at the site at any point during the assigned time slot.
Pre-registration can be done here.
LATEST POSTS
- Ford recalls 268K cars in North America to fix door latches
- Vestavia’s Diplomat Deli one of many restaurants in survival mode during COVID-19 crisis
- LIVE: City Council presents COVID-19 severity to faith leaders; Mayor talks small business loan program
- 2-legged dog ‘Lieutenant Dan’ named next Cadbury Bunny
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 25, 2020