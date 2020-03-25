Cahaba Medical Care holding coronavirus testing in Bessemer Thursday

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Between 1 and 5 p.m. Thursday, Cahaba Medical Care will be conducting a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at the Bessemer Civic Center.

According to a message on the CMC website, testing resources are scarce and will be limited to those with the following:

-Symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath

-Employer mandate

-Significant exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

Those interested in taking part in testing must pre-register at the link below in order to be tested. Once the pre-registration process is completed, a time slot will be assigned to come for the test. Those seeking testing may arrive at the site at any point during the assigned time slot.

Pre-registration can be done here.

