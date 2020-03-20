Burger King to offer coupons for free kids meals during COVID-19 pandemic

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Starting next week, Burger King is giving parents a chance to get their kids free meals starting next week.
The burger chain said that next Monday, it will begin offering two free kid’s meals for every adult meal that’s ordered. However, the offer is only for meals purchased online and on Burger King’s app, where you will find the coupons for the offer.
Burger king says customers can redeem those coupons one time per guest every day through April 6 or as long as supplies last.
LATEST POSTS
- WATCH LIVE: UAB, JCDH to discuss COVID-19 hospital operations, testing sites
- Birmingham Legion FC supports community amid suspended season due to COVID-19
- Mercedes-Benz temporarily halting majority of production at Alabama plant
- Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games
- UAB releases ‘welcome home’ video for Andy Kennedy