Burger King to offer coupons for free kids meals during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Starting next week, Burger King is giving parents a chance to get their kids free meals starting next week.

The burger chain said that next Monday, it will begin offering two free kid’s meals for every adult meal that’s ordered. However, the offer is only for meals purchased online and on Burger King’s app, where you will find the coupons for the offer.

Burger king says customers can redeem those coupons one time per guest every day through April 6 or as long as supplies last.

