British veterinary body says cats in COVID-19 infected homes should stay inside

(WIAT) — The British Veterinary Association has issued new guidance on Covid-19 and cats.

It says cat owners who are self-isolating or have Covid-19 symptoms should consider keeping their pets indoors, if possible to stop them from carrying the virus on their fur.

The association says animals can hold the virus on their fur if someone with the virus pets them.

The concern is infected owners petting their cats.

The cats leave the house and may be petted by strangers.

