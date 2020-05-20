BPD officer tests positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has announced that an officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to BPD, the officer contracted the virus while they were off-duty with a family member. The officer was at work for “approximately three hours” before being told by the family member that they had COVID-19. The officer then went to get tested and the results came back positive.

BPD says the West Precinct, where the officer was working, had been shut down for disinfection. The officer’s vehicle has also been dininfected.

BPD says no other employees have tested positive at this time.

