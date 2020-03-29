Bourbon Street empty amid Coronavirus pandemic

New Orleans, Louisiana (WIAT) — Drone video over New Orleans, Louisiana shows deserted streets in neighborhoods usually bustling with tourists.



New Orleans, where large crowds celebrated mardi gras a month ago, was on track to become the next U.S. Epicenter, as Louisiana’s gulf coast metropolis recorded the world’s highest growth rate in coronavirus cases.



Authorities have warned the number of cases in New Orleans could overwhelm its hospitals by April 4th.



