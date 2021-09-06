Bob Jones graduate dies suddenly from COVID-19 complication

ROME, Ga. / MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A Bob Jones graduate and former basketball player passed away due to complications from COVID-19, one day after showing symptoms. He was only 24 years old.

Ryan Dupree, 24, was a Madison native who played basketball and graduated from Bob Jones High School.

Dupree passed away Saturday after COVID-19 quickly took over his body, according to a GoFundMe set up for his family.

Dupree played college basketball at Snead State Community College, and finished his undergraduate degree at Mississippi State University, according to a family friend. Recently, he had accepted an assistant coach position at Shorter University in Rome, Georgia.

Family friends remembered Dupree on social media, “He was 24. Strong. Healthy. Played sports his entire life. He played through college. He had just taken a job reaching his lifelong dream of being a college coach. Now he’s gone,” a Facebook post wrote.

The GoFundMe to donate for funeral costs is located here.