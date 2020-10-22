Blount County’s Southeastern School dismissing early due to COVID-19 cases

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Southeastern School has announced it will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Thursday due to positive COVID-19 cases found at the school, as well as the number of students now in quarantine.

According to a message on the Blount County Schools’ Facebook page, all students will go to remote learning through Nov. 2. The school will be closed to students and parents until face-to-face learning resumes on Nov. 3.

In addition, all basketball and football games scheduled for this week have been cancelled. The school lunchroom will serve meals to remote and blended students on Monday and Wednesday and will be served at regularly scheduled times in car rider line fashion.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause, but we feel this is for the safety of our students, parents, faculty and staff,” the message stated.

LATEST POSTS