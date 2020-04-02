BJCC furloughs 78 employees for 60 days amid COVID-19 crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday, the Birmingham–Jefferson Convention (BJCC) Complex executive director and CEO announced they made the difficult decision to furlough more than half of their staff due to the lack of business during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Seventy-eight employees out of their 127 full-time staff will be furloughed for 60 days. This comes as many events at the BJCC have been canceled, rescheduled and postponed until further notice.
The full statement is below:
The BJCC values our entire team and the work that each employee contributes to the success of our operations.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 has taken a huge toll on every entertainment and convention venue in the U.S., and the BJCC is no exception. All of our events in the foreseeable future have been postponed, rescheduled or canceled outright, and there’s no way to predict at this point when our business will resume.
As a result, we were forced to make the difficult decision to furlough 78 of our 127 full-time employees for 60 days. We know that people are foundational to the success of any organization, and no organization faces these types of decisions lightly. We are doing what we can to make this easier for our employees. We will continue to pay their health, dental and long-term disability insurance during this period, and our goal is to recall everyone to work as quickly as responsibly possible.
We look forward to the day when we can recall all of our team and return the BJCC to normal operation.
