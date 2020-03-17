1  of  24
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO City of Hoover City of Tuscaloosa FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Greater Birmingham Humane Society Greater Birmingham Ministries Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Senior Center Housing Authority Of Birmingham Irondale Municipal Court JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS PUBLIX REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS

Birmingham Zoo to close March 19 until further notice due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Zoo has announced that they will be closing their doors to the public starting March 19 until further notice due to the spreading of COVID-19.

The zoo made the announcement in a press release saying, “Our top priority is the health and safety of our guests, staff, volunteers, and the animals in our care.”

Critical operations staff, such as animal care teams and other selected staff members will continue working in order to care for the animals and maintain the infrastructure.

All activities that were scheduled at the zoo throughout March have also been canceled. Activities planned for later months are also subject to cancelation as a time frame for the zoo’s reopening has yet to be established.

Birmingham Zoo officials said that they will continue to monitor the virus and will release updates as they are determined.

Keep up with all the closures in the central Alabama area by clicking here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories