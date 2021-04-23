Birmingham woman charged with providing altered negative COVID-19 test results in US Virgin Islands

ST. CROIX, Virgin Islands (WIAT) – A Birmingham woman has been charged with providing travel officials an altered negative COVID-19 test results in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

According to the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department, officers of the COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force arrested Franketa A. Taylor, 41, on Thursday after she allegedly submitted an altered negative COVID-19 test result into the USVI travel portal.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Virgin Islands has put in travel restrictions that require visitors to provide a negative COVID-19 test within five days of arrival.

Taylor is charged with fraudulent claims upon the government, access to a computer for fraudulent purposes, use of false information, and filing or recording forged instruments.

According to police, Taylor was unable to post $5,500 bail and has been turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending her Advice of Rights hearing.

On Friday afternoon, Taylor reached out to CBS 42 to dispute the charges and to claim that she was not in jail.

This report previously stated that Franketa Taylor was in jail. Taylor disputed the report, saying she was not in jail.