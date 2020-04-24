Birmingham Walgreens to open COVID-19 testing site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Walgreens has activated its outdoor COVID-19 testing site in Birmingham on Friday.

Testing will be conducted on the Walgreens property at 4501 Valleydale Road in Birmingham. Walgreens pharmacists will oversee the patient’s self-administration of the COVID-19 test.

Testing at this location is available by appointment only and will only be available to individuals who meet eligibility criteria established by the CDC. In order to receive a test, you must complete an online health assessment to determine eligibility. This test is available at by clicking here.

These testing sites are part of Walgreens’ ongoing effort to provide more access to COVID-19 testing and community resources. The testing location is one of several locations Walgreens has opened across nine states.

Testing is free for eligible individuals who meet CDC criteria. All drive-thru testing is being conducted outside and patients are instructed to stay in their vehicles.

