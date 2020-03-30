Birmingham VA offering virtual resources to patients during coronavirus outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Out of a concern for veterans in the area, the Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System is offering virtual resources in a move to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, chief of staff for the medical center, joined CBS 42’s Art Franklin to talk about how the VA has seen an onslaught of coronavirus patients and how they are trying to reach the people who need help the most.

Watch the video above for more information on the resources the center is providing to patients.

