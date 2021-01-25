Birmingham VA Medical Center working to access to COVID-19 vaccinations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s VA Health Care System is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to better serve veterans.

The VA Hospital will now operate its COVID-19 clinic at United Way Central Alabama in Birmingham. The clinic will allow the VA to better serve veterans, family members, and even some of its staff as officials continue working to vaccinate people in these groups as quickly and safely as possible.

The VA’s COVID-19 clinic for veterans is open Monday through Friday by appointment only from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Veterans must be 65 years old or older to take Pfizer’s vaccine, but exceptions can be made. Birmingham’s health care system currently has a COVID-19 vaccine interest survey where veterans can submit information if they want to take the vaccine. The interest survey also gives the VA hospital a chance to prepare to meet the demand of it’s patients ensuring they have enough supply of the vaccine.

Veterans with any questions on the vaccine are encouraged to call the Birmingham VA Healthcare System at 205-933-8101.