Birmingham VA, Mayo Clinic seek COVID-19 plasma for antibody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care Service (BVAHCS) is partnering with the Mayo Clinic in an expanded access study to evaluate convalescent plasma therapy as part of the all-of-America approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The convalescent plasma treatment option encourages those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to help others fight this disease.

Convalescent plasma is an antibody-rich product made from blood donated by people who have recovered from the disease. Prior experience with respiratory viruses, and limited data from China, suggest that convalescent plasma may lessen the severity or shorten the length of illness caused by COVID-19.

They want to evaluate this potential therapy in clinical trials by expanding access to more individuals and continuing emergency access. This is a national effort from health care experts to alert possible donors who meet the criteria of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Mayo Clinic and Birmingham VA says “progress can be made with your help.”

You qualify to donate if you meet these requirements:

You are 17 years or older and are at least 110 lbs.

You are in good health and feel well (even if you have a chronic medical problem)

You have fully recovered from a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and no longer have any symptoms

If you qualify, the next step is to complete the America Red Cross Donor Request Form. Once you have completed the Donor Request Form, a representative from the American Red Cross will contact you to confirm your eligibility.

Once your eligibility is confirmed, you will get you a special Donor appointment at one of their locations. Donations will go to those most in need.

If you qualify, you can donate more than one time and each donation may help up to four individuals who are infected with COVID-19.

For more information you can visit the website by clicking here.

LATEST POSTS