Birmingham VA chosen to receive initial shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The Veterans Affairs office in Birmingham will be one of 37 sites to receive initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
The first shipment of doses will be given to health care personnel and veterans in the VA’s long-term health care facilities, in accordance with guidance from the CDC.
As vaccine supplies increase, additional Veterans will receive vaccinations based on factors such as age, existing health problems and other considerations that increase the risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.
“We are very excited to provide a vaccine that has the potential to help get COVID-19 under control when used alongside public health measures such as masking, physical distancing and frequent handwashing,” said Stacy Vasquez, Medical Center Director.
Birmingham, and the other centers that will receive the first shipment, were chosen because of their ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and to store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.
The 37 VA sites are spread throughout the country and include:
- Birmingham (AL) VA Health Care System
- Phoenix (AZ) VA Health Care System
- Greater Los Angeles (CA) VA Health Care System
- Palo Alto (CA) VA Health Care System
- Eastern Colorado (CO) VA Health Care System
- Connecticut (West Haven Campus) VA Health Care System
- Washington DC VA Health Care System
- Orlando (FL) VA Health Care System
- Augusta (GA) VA Health Care System
- Edward J. Hines Jr. VA Hospital (IL)
- Lexington (KY) VA Health Care System
- Southeast Louisiana (New Orleans) VA Health Care System
- Maryland (Baltimore) VA Health Care System
- Bedford (MA) VA Health Care System
- Ann Arbor (MI) VA Health Care System
- Minneapolis (MN) VA Health Care System
- Harry S Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital (Columbia MO)
- St. Louis (MO) VA Health Care System
- Omaha (NE) VA Health Care System
- Southern Nevada (North Las Vegas) VA Health Care System
- Raymond G. Murphy (NM) VA Health Care System
- New York Harbor (Brooklyn) VA Health Care System
- Western New York (Buffalo) VA Health Care System
- Durham (NC) VA Health Care System
- Cleveland (OH) VA Health Care System
- Oklahoma City (OK) VA Health Care System
- Portland (OR) VA Health Care System
- Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center (Philadelphia PA)
- Pittsburgh (PA) VA Health Care System
- Caribbean (Puerto Rico) VA Health Care System
- Memphis (TN) VA Health Care System
- Dallas (TX) VA Medical Center
- Michael E. DeBakey VA Health Care System (Houston TX)
- Audie L. Murphy VA Hospital (San Antonio TX)
- Richmond (VA) VA Health Care System
- Puget Sound (WA) VA Health Care System
- Milwaukee (WI) VA Health Care System
The 37 VA sites chosen for initial distribution of the vaccine will closely monitor patients and staff for side effects and log this information in its vaccine monitoring and tracking system. This is the same system VA uses to monitor reactions to all vaccines, including those for the flu and shingles.
VA says it will report data about the vaccine doses administered directly to the CDC. The department also says it will provide general updates to the public, including the number of people who receive the vaccination.
