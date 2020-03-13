Birmingham Southern College going to online classes next month due to COVID-19 concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting April 6, Birmingham Southern College will be moving to online classes, the same as many colleges across Alabama that have been dealing with concerns over the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

“As the nation faces the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, we have been carefully considering the best course of action for the Birmingham-Southern community,” a statement from BSC read. “While there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the BSC campus community, we are committed to keeping the Hilltop a safe and healthy environment.”

The following information was released by BSC:

Classes will continue on campus until the College’s spring break, which begins Friday, March 20, and spring break will be extended for students by one week, concluding on April 3. Students are encouraged to remain at home after spring break. Students who need to stay on campus must request to remain through this form by 4:45 p.m. Monday, March 16.

Online class instruction will begin April 6 and will continue through the end of spring term. BSC faculty will work during the extended spring break to adapt coursework for virtual instruction.

The campus will remain open and regular business operations will continue. Faculty and staff should continue to report to work

All athletics activities, including practice and games, will be suspended after March 20 through the end of the spring term. As previously announced, all home athletic competitions through March 20 will be limited to participating team personnel, essential game day personnel, and immediate family members only. No unaffiliated students, staff, or spectators will be permitted.

On-campus student meetings, activities, and events will be canceled beginning Monday, March 16. As we continue to monitor the situation, we will make a decision about commencement, currently scheduled for May 22. Alumni events will be rescheduled.

The College is suspending all non-essential college-funded travel, both domestic and international. Exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis by area vice presidents.

Updates, as well as resources, will be shared with the campus community and posted on BSC’s COVID-19 Update webpage. Students should direct academic questions to their faculty advisor or Dr. Brad Caskey at bjcaskey@bsc.edu. Questions about residence halls may be directed to David Eberhardt at deberhar@bsc.edu. BSC employees should direct questions and concerns to their supervisors.

LATEST POSTS