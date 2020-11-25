Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport seeing less Thanksgiving travel due to pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This Thanksgiving season, the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport projects to see about 40% of the normal passenger traffic they see during this time of the year.

Candace O’Neil with the Birmingham Airport Authority said this has been a very different year for them, but they have added a lot of cleaning protocols to make everyone feel safe.

“We’ve been working really hard with our airline partners as well as TSA to make sure we’re covering every area so from curbside all the way to the plane. We’re doing enhanced cleaning protocols and that includes wiping down all the ticket counters, kiosk, plexiglass shields with all of the customer service counters and then we’re also wiping down the seats. We’re doing electrostatic spray at night so that really disinfects and coats all the surfaces,” said O’Neil.

O’Neil said the airport saw around 50,000 passengers last year.

Ronald Mathieu, CEO of Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, said it’s been a very difficult year for the airline industry.

“Starting in April, we hit the lowest mark where we saw less than 200 people in the terminal. This happened around Easter and for spring break so we expected some peak travel we didn’t get and we’ve kind of been digging our way out ever since, so we’re hopeful this month will be the highest month this year,” said Mathieu.

Mathieu said they’re sanitizing every hour and cleaning the bins after every use, so he wants passengers to know they are doing everything they can to make everyone feel comfortable.