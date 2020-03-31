Birmingham nursing home confirms one case of coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cherry Hill Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Birmingham has confirmed a positive case of coronavirus.

In a press release sent out by the Alabama Nursing Home Association, the home was alerted Sunday that a resident had tested positive for the virus. That person is now receiving care and the home alerted the Jefferson County Health Department and the Alabama Department of Public Health about the case.

Like many nursing homes across the country, Cherryhill has limited access to the facility in order to keep both residents and workers safe.

