1  of  36
Closings
Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham Public Library locations Blount County Schools City of Pell City Facilities City of Tuscaloosa COOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS Ephesus Academy Gadsden City Schools (End of Business) Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hale County Schools Hale County Schools Haleyville City Schools Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover City Schools Hoover City Schools Hoover Met Complex (Finley Center Walking Track still Open) Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Recreation Center Hoover Senior Center Irondale Public Library Irondale Senior Activity Center JASPER CITY SCHOOLS Marion County Schools Mountain Brook Schools (No E-Learning Day) Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours Sumiton Christian School SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS Tarrant City Schools Tuscaloosa Municipal Court Proceedings Walker County Schools Winfield City Schools

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin declares State of Emergency for city

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
randall woodfin birmingham_322418

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT) — The following is a statement from Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin:

“These are unprecedented times for our city and the world. We are working closely with public health experts to take the most effective steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. To every resident in Birmingham let me encourage you to remain calm and take the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and our state and local public health leaders. Working together, with calm and compassion for others, we will move through this situation.

Under the authority of the state code and general code of Birmingham, I am declaring a state of emergency in the City of Birmingham. Based on the information we have received from public health experts, I have determined it is in the best interest of the public and the City of Birmingham to recommend there be no in-person events that consists of 25 people or more in the City of Birmingham to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19.

I urge the people of Birmingham to continue to observe CDC recommendations for social distancing and personal hygiene.”

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story