Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin declares State of Emergency for city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT) — The following is a statement from Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin:

“These are unprecedented times for our city and the world. We are working closely with public health experts to take the most effective steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. To every resident in Birmingham let me encourage you to remain calm and take the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and our state and local public health leaders. Working together, with calm and compassion for others, we will move through this situation.

Under the authority of the state code and general code of Birmingham, I am declaring a state of emergency in the City of Birmingham. Based on the information we have received from public health experts, I have determined it is in the best interest of the public and the City of Birmingham to recommend there be no in-person events that consists of 25 people or more in the City of Birmingham to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19.

I urge the people of Birmingham to continue to observe CDC recommendations for social distancing and personal hygiene.”

LATEST POSTS