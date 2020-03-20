Birmingham Mayor discusses COVID-19 with neighborhood leaders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin held a Tele-Town Hall meeting with neighborhood leaders regarding the COVID-19.

During the Tele- Town Hall, Mayor Woodfin says that through this entire process everyone should first practice good common sense. Second, practice good hygiene, by continuing to wash your hands and using hand sanitizer. And third neighborhood leaders should still be able to interact with their residents during this crisis.

Woodfin says the oldest country in the world, Italy is seeing the worst of this when it comes to COVID-19.



And the reason he brought that up is that the city of Birmingham has a very high population of elderly people. So it is very important that neighborhood leaders make sure that our elderly community is really cared for and looked after during this crisis.

Mayor Woodfin says that most neighborhood leaders host their meetings in libraries around the city, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, those meetings are postponed until further notice.

When it comes to business relations, Woodfin says the city has created a community small business fund to help support those impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition, the City of Birmingham is continuing to be in contact with utility companies such as Alabama Power, Birmingham Waterworks, Spire and other utilities to ensure that residents are helped during this time.

As of right now, there are now 106 confirmed cases in Alabama and 50 cases in Jefferson County.

