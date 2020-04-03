WATCH: Birmingham extends ‘shelter in place’ order through April 30

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham’s “shelter in place” order will continue on through the end of the month.

On Friday, the Birmingham City Council approved Mayor Randall Woodfin’s recommendation that the city’s order, which had been in effect for over a week, to be extended through April 30, effective immediately.

“Nothing changes today for the ordinance that has already been in place for a week, but this demands that we take this very seriously right now,” Woodfin said.

Woodfin added that all public parks had been restricted to solitary activity and that all playgrounds and basketball courts were closed for the time being.

“I understand these are very difficult times for everyone,” he said. “This moment, for all of us, requires us to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Jefferson County remains the county with the highest number of coronavirus cases in Alabama with 332 cases.

