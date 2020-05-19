Birmingham extends face covering ordinance until May 29

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council has accepted Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to extend the face covering ordinance through May 29.

This is part of the city’s safer-at-home ordinance that Mayor Woodfin proposed back in April to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The face-covering ordinance was set to expire May 22 before the city council’s vote Tuesday.

Also in the meeting, Mayor Woodfin asked to delay the 2021 budget process due to the impacts from the coronavirus. The Birmingham Financial Department has projected a $75-110 million impact to the budget.

Mayor Woodfin is asking for a three month delay on the process to gain more information on the losses from the pandemic. He is asking to delay until Sept. 30.

LATEST POSTS