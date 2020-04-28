Birmingham doctor joins CBS 42 to discuss ‘Safer at Home’ Order

Coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the state will move to a Safer at Home Order which opens up some businesses but still allows for safe social distancing.

Dr. Amy Illescas works at Total Care 280. She joined CBS 42 Anchor Sherri Jackson to discuss her thoughts from a medical professional on the new order.

Watch the video for the full interview.

