Birmingham CrossPlex offering COVID-19 vaccinations starting April 12

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting next week, MedsPLUS Consulting and Comprehensive Pediatrics & Internal Medicine will be administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The clinic will be held every Monday and Tuesday from April 12 until April 27. Through partnership with the Jefferson County Department of Health, we will administer 1,000 shots of the Pfizer vaccine each week beginning April 12. The clinic hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Monday and Tuesday.

We are encouraging all interested residents to guarantee their appointment by using this link to schedule an appointment.