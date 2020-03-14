Birmingham Civil Rights Institute announces temporary closure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute announced Saturday that it will close temporarily to the public beginning Sunday, March 15.

In a news release, the reason for the closure was listed as a “public health precaution due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus).” Currently, six people have tested positive for the virus in Alabama and Governor Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency Friday.

At this time, no re-opening date has been determined and updates will be provided on a week-to-week basis via the institute’s social media and website.