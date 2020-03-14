1  of  19
Closings
All Alabama Schools Barons games National Anthem auditions Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama Cher at the BJCC City of Tuscaloosa Greater Birmingham Humane Society Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Negro Southern League Museum’s Jackie Robinson Street Festival Rebel Run at Vestavia Hills High School Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena The Birmingham Public Library’s Partnership Community Health Fair The NCAA Division II Track and Field and Women’s Basketball UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Village 2 Village 10K

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute announces temporary closure

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bcri birmignham civil rights institute_247069

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute announced Saturday that it will close temporarily to the public beginning Sunday, March 15.

In a news release, the reason for the closure was listed as a “public health precaution due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus).” Currently, six people have tested positive for the virus in Alabama and Governor Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency Friday.

At this time, no re-opening date has been determined and updates will be provided on a week-to-week basis via the institute’s social media and website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories