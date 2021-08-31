Birmingham City Schools sees increase in COVID-19 cases every week since start of school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The number of COVID-19 cases is up once again in Birmingham City Schools.

According to numbers provided on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, the number of coronavirus cases has increased every week since the start of school on Aug. 2.

Source: BCS COVID-19 Dashboard

The most recent numbers show that during the fourth week of school, 225 students and 32 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. This is an increase from 193 students and 31 staff members who tested positive for the virus during the third week of school.

The most recent data also shows that all but six of the system’s 43 schools had at least one positive test in the last week.

The largest number of COVID-19 cases were reported at Bush Hills STEAM Academy (19), Jones Valley Middle (15) and Ramsay and Huffman High Schools (13 each).

See where your child’s school stands below.