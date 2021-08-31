Birmingham City Schools sees increase in COVID-19 cases every week since start of school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The number of COVID-19 cases is up once again in Birmingham City Schools.

According to numbers provided on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, the number of coronavirus cases has increased every week since the start of school on Aug. 2.

Source: BCS COVID-19 Dashboard

The most recent numbers show that during the fourth week of school, 225 students and 32 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. This is an increase from 193 students and 31 staff members who tested positive for the virus during the third week of school.

The most recent data also shows that all but six of the system’s 43 schools had at least one positive test in the last week.

The largest number of COVID-19 cases were reported at Bush Hills STEAM Academy (19), Jones Valley Middle (15) and Ramsay and Huffman High Schools (13 each).

See where your child’s school stands below.

School Name# Positive Cases (Students Past 7 Days)# Positive Cases (Staff Past 7 Days) # Students & Employees Excluded from School/Work
(Past 7 days)
District Total225 32  469
Central Staff 
A. H. Parker High School16 
 Avondale Elementary  3
 Barrett Elementary   
 Bertram A. Hudson K-8   1
 Booker T. Washington K-8 1
 Bush Hills STEAM Academy17  2 
Central Park Elementary   4
Charles A. Brown Elementary   1
 Dupuy Alternative School   
 EPIC Alternative Elementary10 136
 Arrington Elementary 3 1 6
 George W. Carver High School 11  11
 Glen Iris Elementary 7 5
 Green Acres Middle School 6120
 Hayes K-8 School 1  
Hemphill Elementary  1  8
Henry J. Oliver Elementary  10 212 
 Huffman Academy 1  2
Huffman High School 13  32
Huffman Middle 2 1
Inglenook PreK-8  1
John Herbet Phillips Academy 9 25
Jones Valley Middle School12  36
L. M. Smith Middle 5  10
Malachi Wilkerson Middle 2 19 
Martha Gaskins Elementary 4 10 
Minor Elementary   
Norwood Elementary 1 1 1
Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle 1  
 Oxmoor Valley Elementary 5 47 
 P.D. Jackson-Olin High School 11  9
 Princeton Alternative Elementary 1 2
 Ramsay High School 12 125 
 Robinson Elementary 92 
South Hampton K-8 7 111 
 Sun Valley Elementary13 
 Tuggle Elementary  5
 W. E. Putnam Middle School 6 2 3
Wenonah High School 11  3
West End Academy3 2 17
William J. Christian K-8 7  5
Woodlawn High School  35
Wylam Elementary 27
