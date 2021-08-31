Birmingham City Schools sees increase in COVID-19 cases every week since start of school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The number of COVID-19 cases is up once again in Birmingham City Schools.
According to numbers provided on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, the number of coronavirus cases has increased every week since the start of school on Aug. 2.
The most recent numbers show that during the fourth week of school, 225 students and 32 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. This is an increase from 193 students and 31 staff members who tested positive for the virus during the third week of school.
The most recent data also shows that all but six of the system’s 43 schools had at least one positive test in the last week.
The largest number of COVID-19 cases were reported at Bush Hills STEAM Academy (19), Jones Valley Middle (15) and Ramsay and Huffman High Schools (13 each).
See where your child’s school stands below.
|School Name
|# Positive Cases (Students Past 7 Days)
|# Positive Cases (Staff Past 7 Days)
|# Students & Employees Excluded from School/Work
(Past 7 days)
|District Total
|225
|32
|469
|Central Staff
|1
|1
|A. H. Parker High School
|8
|1
|16
|Avondale Elementary
|2
|3
|Barrett Elementary
|Bertram A. Hudson K-8
|1
|Booker T. Washington K-8
|5
|1
|2
|Bush Hills STEAM Academy
|17
|2
|Central Park Elementary
|4
|Charles A. Brown Elementary
|2
|1
|Dupuy Alternative School
|EPIC Alternative Elementary
|10
|1
|36
|Arrington Elementary
|3
|1
|6
|George W. Carver High School
|11
|11
|Glen Iris Elementary
|7
|1
|5
|Green Acres Middle School
|6
|1
|20
|Hayes K-8 School
|1
|Hemphill Elementary
|1
|8
|Henry J. Oliver Elementary
|10
|2
|12
|Huffman Academy
|1
|2
|Huffman High School
|13
|32
|Huffman Middle
|2
|1
|7
|Inglenook PreK-8
|2
|1
|John Herbet Phillips Academy
|9
|1
|25
|Jones Valley Middle School
|12
|3
|36
|L. M. Smith Middle
|5
|10
|Malachi Wilkerson Middle
|2
|19
|Martha Gaskins Elementary
|4
|10
|Minor Elementary
|Norwood Elementary
|1
|1
|1
|Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle
|1
|Oxmoor Valley Elementary
|5
|47
|P.D. Jackson-Olin High School
|11
|9
|Princeton Alternative Elementary
|1
|1
|2
|Ramsay High School
|12
|1
|25
|Robinson Elementary
|9
|2
|South Hampton K-8
|7
|1
|11
|Sun Valley Elementary
|9
|2
|13
|Tuggle Elementary
|5
|W. E. Putnam Middle School
|6
|2
|3
|Wenonah High School
|11
|3
|West End Academy
|3
|2
|17
|William J. Christian K-8
|7
|5
|Woodlawn High School
|5
|35
|Wylam Elementary
|4
|4
|27