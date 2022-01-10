Birmingham City Schools return to class following winter break

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Class is back in session for Birmingham City Schools after the winter break holiday.

Along their the student’s return comes much concern regarding COVID-19 cases skyrocketing, especially among children. Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said safety continues to be a priority, but so is catching students up from academic losses felt during the height of the pandemic. The district is working to offer new resources to help move students forward. School leaders are doing this with a new tutoring program launching Monday in partnership with the United Way of Birmingham.

“They are our partner in doing this, so we’ll have over 100 college students going into our schools providing high dose tutoring to our students as a part of our effort to recover learning losses. So we are really excited about that,” said Dr. Sullivan.

For the remainder of the school year, Dr. Sullivan is hoping parents increase weekly free testing for students for COVID-19 on site. He also says the district plans to add additional vaccination clinics on site as well.