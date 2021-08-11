Birmingham City Schools report 31 students, 3 staff tested positive for COVID-19 during first week of classes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thirty-one students and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of classes in Birmingham City Schools, the district reports.

According to the system’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have also been 28 people quarantined, presumably because of close contact with those infected.

The cases among students were spread across 18 out of the system’s 43 schools.

The largest number of cases were reported at Huffman High School (four cases), Jones Valley Middle School (three cases) and Jackson-Olin High School (three cases).

Positive tests among staff were only reported at three schools, Hemphill Elementary, Minor Elementary and West End Academy, each with one case each.

People at 11 schools were quarantined, with Glen Iris Elementary accounting for the largest number (five).

Information on BCS’s COVID-19 dashboard “reflects cases reported weekly by Tuesday of each week.”

Birmingham City Schools require masks for all faculty, staff, and visitors, a mandate they announced in late July. The first day of school for the system was Monday, Aug. 2.