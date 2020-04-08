Birmingham City Schools continues meal service with new partnership

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham City schools will continue providing meal services to students thanks to a new partnership with Kikstart, Inc.

The program begins April 13 and runs through June 5. Both breakfast and lunch will be available Monday through Friday.

The meal program is available to anyone 18 years old or younger.

To minimize contact between families and employees and maintain social distancing, the meals will only be available by curbside pickup.

Here are the locations that will be distributing meals:

Hudson K-8 3300 F. L. Shuttlesworth Drive, Birmingham, AL 35207

Huffman High 950 Springville Road Birmingham, Alabama 35215

P.D. Jackson Olin High 1300 Avenue F. Ensley, Alabama 35218

A.H. Parker High 400 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr., Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Ramsay High 1800 13th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35205

Wenonah High 2800 Wilson Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35221

Woodlawn High 5620 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35212