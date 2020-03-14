Birmingham City Schools closed for students and employees, effective immediately

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Out of an abundance of caution relative to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Birmingham City Schools (BCS) will close for students and employees effective immediately. While there are no confirmed cases within the district, BCS remains proactive in promoting the safety of students, families, employees and stakeholders.

The anticipated return date for students and employees is Monday, April 6, 2020, unless otherwise noted.

The district will offer meal services weekdays at 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for students during the closure. Grab-and-go meal options will be provided at all schools Monday, March 16, 2020, through Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The district will offer expanded meal services beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020, through Friday, April 3, 2020, at select locations set to be announced Monday. An extended meal service plan will be provided as needed following April 5, 2020.

BCS asks parents and guardians to promote safe and healthy habits within their homes and families. The district encourages individuals who are sick to seek immediate medical attention, avoid contact with others, and remain at home and fever-free for at least 72 hours free of symptoms without the aid of a fever-reducing medicine. The district will continue following the recommendations of local and state health officials as well as the Alabama State Department of Education. While instruction will not occur during the closure, BCS provided families with information to practice enrichment at home.



For any additional district updates surrounding the coronavirus, please visit www.bhamcityschools.org/coronavirus.