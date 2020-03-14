1  of  41
Closings
Alabaster City Schools ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS All Alabama Schools Barons games National Anthem auditions Bessemer City Schools Bessemer City Schools Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham City Schools Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama Cher at the BJCC City of Tuscaloosa Early Head Start Fairfield City Schools Greater Birmingham Humane Society Head Start Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Homewood City School Jefferson County Schools Jefferson County Schools LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS McWane Science Center Mountain Brook City Schools Negro Southern League Museum’s Jackie Robinson Street Festival Oneonta City Schools Pelham City Schools Pell City Schools Rebel Run at Vestavia Hills High School Shelby County Schools Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema St. Clair County Schools State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena Tarrant City Schools The Birmingham Public Library’s Partnership Community Health Fair The NCAA Division II Track and Field and Women’s Basketball TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Vestavia City Schools Village 2 Village 10K

Birmingham City Schools closed for students and employees, effective immediately

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Out of an abundance of caution relative to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Birmingham City Schools (BCS) will close for students and employees effective immediately. While there are no confirmed cases within the district, BCS remains proactive in promoting the safety of students, families, employees and stakeholders.  

The anticipated return date for students and employees is Monday, April 6, 2020, unless otherwise noted.

The district will offer meal services weekdays at 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for students during the closure. Grab-and-go meal options will be provided at all schools Monday, March 16, 2020, through Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The district will offer expanded meal services beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020, through Friday, April 3, 2020, at select locations set to be announced Monday. An extended meal service plan will be provided as needed following April 5, 2020.  

BCS asks parents and guardians to promote safe and healthy habits within their homes and families. The district encourages individuals who are sick to seek immediate medical attention, avoid contact with others, and remain at home and fever-free for at least 72 hours free of symptoms without the aid of a fever-reducing medicine. The district will continue following the recommendations of local and state health officials as well as the Alabama State Department of Education. While instruction will not occur during the closure, BCS provided families with information to practice enrichment at home. 

For any additional district updates surrounding the coronavirus, please visit www.bhamcityschools.org/coronavirus

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories