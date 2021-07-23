Birmingham city government, Just in Time Music offering vaccine incentive

A man gets a first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 in a car at the Rommel Fernandez soccer stadium where the parking lot is being used as a vaccination center in Panama City, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –As Alabama continues to gain national attention for low COVID-19 vaccination rates, the City of Birmingham and Just in Time Music, Inc. are stepping in to encourage unvaccinated individuals to get the shot.

People who get vaccinated at the city’s Legion Field vaccine site will receive one free ticket for Meet Me at the 50: Battle of the Bands courtesy of Just in Time Music.

Meet Me at the 50: Battle of the Bands is a competition between marching bands from HBCUs and high schools. This year’s competition will take place on September 12. The last Battle of the Bands occurred in 2019 prior to the pandemic and featured bands from all of Alabama’s HBCUs: Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Miles College, Stillman College, Talladega College and Tuskeegee University. Tickets go on sale today and can be purchased here or on the corner of Third Avenue North and Center Street.

The vaccine site is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for walk-in vaccinations. Individuals can enter through the eastern side of the stadium. Tickets will be offered as long as supplies last and are first come first serve.