WATCH: Birmingham City Council president provides COVID-19 health emergency update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Birmingham City Council President William Parker held a news conference at Legion Field to provide a COVID-19 health emergency update.

“We’ve seen a troubling trend over the last several weeks,” Council President William Parker said. “We’re going to continue working with our partners to make sure that COVID-19 testing and vaccination is available to all of our residents.”

Across the state, the number of COVID-19 cases and positivity rate has increased significantly over the summer.

President Parker says the city is in a “race against time” to get residents vaccinated.

Legion Field will operate as a vaccination Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for residents.

Councilman Parker gave an update on the state of COVID-19 in the city. He was joined by other members of the healthcare community.

The press conference can be viewed in the video player above.

