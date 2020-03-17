1  of  24
WATCH: Birmingham City Council president seeks meeting with state delegation to secure COVID-19 stimulus money

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the Trump Administration will be proposing a roughly $850 billion stimulus package in response to the coronavirus outbreak to assist businesses and taxpayers.

For Birmingham, City Council President William Parker hopes the city can get a piece of that funding.

In a statement, the city council noted that Parker is seeking a meeting with Alabama’s Congressional delegation, which includes Rep. Terri Sewell, Rep. Gary Palmer, Sen. Doug Jones and Sen. Richard Shelby. In meeting with the delegation, Parker said his goal is to “take a targeted approach in order to secure as much funding as possible for Birmingham to offset potential economic hardships, especially for small business owners.”

According to the statement, Parker is seeking to meet with the congressional leaders as early as this week.

“We have to get out in front of this and that means we need to act swiftly,” Parker said. “It’s going to take all of us working together over the next several weeks. I’m confident that we can work with our Congressional leadership to secure these funds and inject that into our local economy.”

