Birmingham City Council meeting Friday to discuss possibly extending ‘shelter in place’ order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council is expected to discuss the “shelter in place” ordinance at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Birmingham City Hall.

Councilor Hunter Williams, chair of the city’s public safety committee, said he expects the council to extend the ordinance from the next two to four weeks, possibly until the end of April.

“The city of Birmingham and medical professionals in our surrounding metro area have a certain capacity. We want to make sure that capacity is always kept or under that capacity so there is not an issue with someone needing medical help whether it be related to COVID-19 or not, does not have access to that. That’s why we work so closely with our healthcare partners,” Williams said.

Birmingham passed the “shelter in place” ordinance on March 24. At that time, there were less than 200 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama. As of Friday morning, there were over 1,200.

Gov. Kay Ivey has yet to issue a “shelter in place” ordinance for the state as of Friday.

Williams said he hopes everyone is taking social distancing guidelines seriously and are staying home as much as possible.

LATEST POSTS