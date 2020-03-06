LIVE: Birmingham City Council, JCDH to host coronavirus community forum

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) The Coronavirus outbreak continues to spread in the U.S. And as of right now, the state of Alabama does not have any confirmed cases, according the Alabama Department of Health.

As people all over continue to prepare for the possibility of the spread of the virus, Birmingham city leaders are making sure that residents are prepared should the virus outbreak arrive in Alabama.

Birmingham City Council President William Parker and the Birmingham City Council are hosting a community forum with representatives from the Jefferson County Department of Health to discuss the coronavirus and answer questions residents might have.

The community forum will be held at Legion Field, Parks and Recreation boardroom, Friday afternoon at 1 p.m.

The Birmingham City Council has been monitoring the coronavirus situation and has also been in contact with local health officials at the JCDH and UAB.

They are continuously working to relay the most up-to-date information to concerned residents regarding coronavirus preparedness.

Tune in to the Live stream of the Coronavirus Community Forum right here at 1 p.m.



