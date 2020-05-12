WATCH LIVE: Birmingham City Council extends face mask ordinance to May 22; Mayor Woodfin to speak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Those living in Birmingham will have to wear continue wearing face masks in public for a little longer.

On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved extending its face mask ordinance to May 22. The ordinance was first passed April 28 and has been in effect since May 1. Originally, the ordinance was in effect until May 15.

Health officials say that Jefferson County has 1,131 cases and 62 coronavirus-related deaths. Approximately 23,493 tests have been completed so far in Jefferson County as of Tuesday.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has 10,260 confirmed cases and 428 coronavirus-related deaths. Health officials say that about 131,680 tests have been completed so far and 1,280 people are being treated in hospitals statewide for COVID-19.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and other city leaders are expected to make announcements regarding the COVID-19 response and ordinances that are in place for the city, as the fight against the virus continues.

Woodfin will speak about the extension of the mandatory face-covering ordinance, a new task force report providing guidance for the safe re-open of restaurants and bars in the city, and provide additional comments from community partners in the city’s COVID-19 response.

For more information on COVID-19 in Birmingham visit, birminghamal.gov/ coronavirus.

Text BHMCOVID to 888-777 to receive text message information related to COVID-19.

Tune in right here for the Live stream at 4:05 p.m.

