Birmingham City Council calls for more COVID-19 testing sites as cases continue to rise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Birmingham City Council President William Parker is pushing harder for the need for more COVID-19 testing sites.

A plan for COVID-19 drive-thru testing was approved by the Birmingham Parks and Recreation Board last month. Now this week, President Parker is renewing his call to the county, state, and federal agencies to help provide testing kits and medical personnel as soon as possible as the number of cases and coronavirus-related deaths increase in the state.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are now over 2,290 confirmed cases, 48 deaths, and about 314 hospitalizations in the state. Health officials say that over 18,900 Alabamians have been tested.



According to US Census projections for 2020, Alabama‘s population is estimated to be 4.91 million. So that means that many, many more tests will be needed in the state.



National experts now believe that African Americans may be disproportionately getting sick and dying from COVID-19. Health experts have said that having adequate access to tests is vital to preventing the spread of COVID-19.



Legion Field is situated on 100 acres and has ample room for cars to maneuver for drive-thru testing. Birmingham City Council President Parker says that while he applauds the testing sites that have opened at UAB, the West End, and Woodlawn; more locations are still needed.



Parker says, “The best tool we have to protect the citizens of Birmingham is to make sure people can be tested for this virus. And we have to know what we are up against, and testing provides us with that picture. Legion Field is able to accommodate thousands of cars and people. Now we are calling on our government partners – FEMA, the Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC – in order to provide tests that can be administered at the site.”

For more details visit BirminghamCityCouncil.org.



