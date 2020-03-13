1  of  3
Birmingham Bulls, SPHL suspend season over COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) has announced they will be suspending their season until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This suspension includes the Birmingham Bulls, who currently sit at 17-23-6 on the season.

The Bulls released a statement saying that it is in the best interest of the fans, players, team personnel and arena staff.

The SPHL says they will continue to monitor developments over the weekend and provide an update on what will happen to the rest of the season.

