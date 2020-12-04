Bilingual COVID-19 testing site to open in Homewood

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — In partnership with Guadalupan Multicultural Services, Alabama Latino AIDS Coalition, Alabama Regional Medical, and Jefferson County Department of Health, a bilingual testing site has been established and is now available.

Testing is free and child friendly. You will receive five free reusable face masks upon completion of a test. The site is located at 92 Oxmoor Road in Homewood.

To get an appointment, sign up at www.doineedacovid19test.com. The testing location, dates and times are below.