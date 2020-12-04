Bilingual COVID-19 testing site to open in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — In partnership with Guadalupan Multicultural Services, Alabama Latino AIDS Coalition, Alabama Regional Medical, and Jefferson County Department of Health, a bilingual testing site has been established and is now available.
Testing is free and child friendly. You will receive five free reusable face masks upon completion of a test. The site is located at 92 Oxmoor Road in Homewood.
To get an appointment, sign up at www.doineedacovid19test.com. The testing location, dates and times are below.
- Dec 5, 1 to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 12, 1 to 5 p.m.
- Dec 19, 1 to 5 p.m.