‘Bham Strong’ helping local community impacted by coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Public, private and civic leaders in Birmingham are coming together to help the community with resources, information and volunteer opportunities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Bham Strong” is working with dozens of organizations to understand and organize various local and national resources with the following goals:

1) To provide our entire community with one place to find up-to-date information and data about COVID-19.

2) To provide low-risk populations in our community with information about volunteer opportunities

3) To provide high-risk populations in our community with information about available resources and support programs. BhamStrong will be focused on providing resources for the following five populations affected by COVID19:

Senior citizens

Those who need food

Homeless citizens

Those who are losing income due to COVID-19

Small business owners who are losing revenue due to COVID-19

In a statement to CBS 42, the organization said:

“Right now, Bhamstrong.com is functioning primarily as a data portal. If you have been affected by Covid-19, please go to the website and fill out an applicable survey. It’s imperative we collect local data to apply for national resources, to develop effective local assistance programs, and to work with community partners to determine how we can best support the community now and in the coming weeks. We anticipate launching a resource directory by the end of the week.“

If you or your small business has been impacted by the coronovirus outbreak, you can apply for assistance here. A local emergency loan fund is being developed as is a program to support the food & beverage industry in shifting away from dine-in operations.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering your time to help those in need, you can contact Birmingham Strong here.

This story will be updated as more information from Birmingham Strong organizers is received.

