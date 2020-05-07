Bessemer to host National Day of Prayer program

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce will host the city of Bessemer’s annual national day of prayer program. It will be on the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
Various city leaders and ministers have prepared a program of prayer to encourage people during these trying times of Covid-19.
The event will be today at noon.
