Bessemer Circuit Clerk’s Office temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Circuit Clerk’s Office will be closed for the next two days after reports of possible coronavirus contamination.

The office will reopen Wednesday at 9 a.m., according to the 10th Judicial Circuit of Alabama.

Deep cleaning and disinfectant services will be done before the court can open back up to the public.

Drop boxes are located outside the offices and will be checked daily. The magistrates will work in the Bessemer jury room each day during this period.

