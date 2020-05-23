BCS to hold in-person graduation ceremony at Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools has announced they will continue with an in-person graduation ceremony at Legion Field the first week of June.

BCS made the announcement Friday. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced at the graduation.

“Birmingham City Schools puts the safety and security of our students at the forefront. In

light of the guidelines released by the Governor and with input from city officials and

county health officials, we decided to revamp our graduation plan. It is our sincere desire

to provide the graduating class of 2020 with a safe and traditional celebration to honor

their achievements. We also must remain cautious and enforce strict social distance

guidelines to ensure protection of our scholars and their families.” Dr. Mark A. Sullivan, Interim Superintendent for Birmingham City Schools

The schedule of graduation dates for each school will be released at a later date. BCS says the tentative plan is for graduating seniors to receive five tickets each for guests.

