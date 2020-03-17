1  of  24
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO City of Hoover City of Tuscaloosa FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Greater Birmingham Humane Society Greater Birmingham Ministries Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Senior Center Housing Authority Of Birmingham Irondale Municipal Court JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS PUBLIX REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS

Bath & Body Works temporarily closing stores in U.S., Canada due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Bath & Body Works store in Queenstown, MD on July 26, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bath & Body Works has announced it will be temporarily closing its stores in the United States and Canada due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.  

Bath & Body Works CEO Andrew Meslow made the announcement on the retailer’s website and said employees would still be paid during the closure.  

“While our associates are home with their loved ones at this critical time, we’ll support them with pay, as well as look for other ways we might ease their concerns and share our appreciation for all they’ve done,” Meslow stated. 

Meslow also said that the retailer will prioritize inventory to online shipping so that customers can shop from home.  

For more coronavirus coverage click here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories