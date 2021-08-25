Bama fans react to new restrictions at LSU’s stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama football fans in Tuscaloosa are reacting to a big move LSU made this week.

Fans attending football games in Baton Rouge 12 years or older will have to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.

University of Alabama graduate student Emilia Stuart is a big Crimson Tide fan and supports the LSU plan. She would like to see it implemented at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

“Personally, I think any added security measures to make us feel as normal as possible is something I am a big fan of,” she said. “We need to keep our fans safe so I agree with the move to be vaccinated to get into a football game.”

UA junior student Kaleb Ferro opposes the LSU mandate.

“I am highly against it,” he said. “I don’t think that’s going to work out and if they try that here at Alabama, I don’t think that will work out here. This is unconstitutional to make us show we are vaccinated to go into stadiums.”

Tuscaloosa City Council president Kip Tyner disagrees with the LSU plan and says it would be a disaster in Tuscaloosa on game day.

“I don’t see that happening in Alabama, and I am very surprised LSU would take this on, as passionate as their fans are at Tiger stadium. This wouldn’t work in Tuscaloosa because we would have to hire a thousand more police officers to enforce it.”

When Alabama plays its first home game, the stadium will be at full capacity with no restrictions. Last season it was a different story. Fans were required to wear a mask and social distance with a limited stadium capacity of twenty percent.