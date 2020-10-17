Auburn University researchers to study COVID-19 pandemic in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A new study will look at how the pandemic is affecting poor communities in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

An announcement from Auburn University says the yearlong research will examine how leaders can get people in low-income, vulnerable communities to take collective action during a crisis. Researcher Kelly Dunning says the study will look at how science-based messages are received in such places compared to wealthier communities. The work was proposed because Black people, Native Americans and other minorities are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The study is funded by a $150,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.

