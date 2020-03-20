Auburn University postpones spring graduation ceremony, resuming online-only classes after break

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Following suit of many colleges and universities across Alabama, Auburn University has announced they will be postponing their spring graduation ceremony.

In a statement released online by AU President Jay Gogue online, the university announced that it would not resume on-campus classes following spring break, but would continue to deliver instruction remotely through the rest of the semester.

“By reducing the number of individuals on campus, Auburn continues to promote as much social distancing as possible to help slow the spread of the virus,” Gogue said.

With all other on-campus activities and sports being suspended, the spring graduation ceremony has also been postponed to an undetermined date.

“This was a very difficult decision made with careful thought and input from faculty, staff, and, most importantly, our students,” Gogue said. “Spring graduates will receive additional information about alternate commencement plans in the coming days.”

Final plans for the summer have not been released yet.

Gogue ended the note with some encouragement for the “Auburn Family.”

“The response of our campus community this week has been remarkable,” he said. “Our students and faculty are embracing new approaches to teaching and learning while our staff is adjusting to a new form of work-life. One of the most extraordinary characteristics of the Auburn Family is our solidarity in times of crisis and need. I am confident we will emerge from these trying times even stronger.”

