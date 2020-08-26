Auburn to limit all in-person gatherings to 50 people until Oct. 10

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn University has decided to limit all in-person gatherings to no more than 50 people until Oct. 10.

The announcement came in an email to students from the Senior Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Bobby Woodard.

The email cited COVID-19 concerns as the reason for the limitation. As of now, just over 200 students at Auburn’s main campus have contracted the virus since classes began Aug. 17.

“We understand that this is not the college experience any of us anticipated,” the letter read. “We must rise to the occasion and encourage our peers to be vigilant in doing our part for the common good. This will not be forever.”

The new ordinance also limits all gatherings that were previously approved before the decision was announced.

