Assurance Labs offering testing at new site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Starting Tuesday, you can get tested for COVID-19 at a new location in the Birmingham area.

Assurance Scientific Labs is moving its testing site to Church of the Highlands’ Grandview Campus located at 3660 Grandview Parkway, just off Highway 280. Testing there runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Assurance CEO Shawn Hood says the change is a result of crowding at their previous locations including their lab on Acton Road, where cars filled the parking lot and spilled into the road during testing over the weekend. They needed a site with more space.

“They have a five-level parking deck, which gives more protection for the healthcare providers that are going to be working, the volunteers to keep them out of the elements during the day and provide a better experience for patients,” Hood said.

Assurance also is adding more employees and equipment to make sure they can meet the demands. And they’re anticipating other challenges, including the possibility of a future shortage of testing supplies.

“We’ve been in discussions with hospitals to try to leverage the resources they have for the swabs and the kits for the tests as well as any other manufacturers out there that can get us, the hospitals, the supplies we need,” Hood said.

Hood said Assurance currently has the supplies they need, but they’re preparing for a shortage that could happen down the road.

