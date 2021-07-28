‘Ask Questions, Get Answers’: American Hospital Association pushes new PSA

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Do you feel like the vaccine was rushed to market? Are you unsure whether the vaccine was researched with you in mind? Are you concerned about the cost of a vaccine?

The American Hospital Association has released a new public service announcement aimed at answering these and other questions people may have regarding COVID-19 and vaccinations.

The PSA, which can be viewed below, encourages viewers to visit AHA.org/vaccine to get more information about the virus, vaccinations, and more.

A new public service announcement by the American Hospital Association

